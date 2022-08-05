Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira out for six months after Achilles surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira out for six months after Achilles surgery

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 4:33 pm
Leicester’s Ricardo Pereira, left, has been ruled out for up to six months after Achilles surgery (Tim Goode/PA)
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed defender Ricardo Pereira will be out for up to six months after surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles.

Portugal right-back Pereira had an operation on Thursday after sustaining the injury during last Sunday’s friendly win against Sevilla.

Rodgers also confirmed Harvey Barnes will miss Sunday’s Premier League opener against Brentford at the King Power Stadium through injury.

The Foxes boss told a press conference: “It was looking really good, but we’ve picked up injuries against Sevilla.

“Sadly Ricardo Pereira will be out for up to six months with a ruptured Achilles. A lot of our game idea was about our full-backs and him in particular. He was looking so good.

“It’s a massive blow to him. He had his operation last night and he’ll recover now, get strong again and come back better I’m sure.”

It is a second major injury setback for Pereira since he joined the club from Nice for £21.8million in 2018, having been sidelined for nine months after damaging knee ligaments in March 2020.

Rodgers said winger Barnes could be out for “a few weeks” due to a knee injury.

“Hopefully he won’t be too long and he can come back and pick up where he left off,” Rodgers said.

The Foxes remain the only top-flight club yet to complete a summer signing and Rodgers does not expect to strengthen his squad in the current transfer window.

Kasper Schmeichel ended his 11-year spell with the club by joining Ligue 1 side Nice earlier this week, but Rodgers said Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen will now vie for the number one jersey.

When asked about possible recruits, the Northern Irishman said: “As things stand, I believe not.

“I mentioned that before, there’s nobody imminent coming in. The concentration has purely been on the players who are here. I think we can do well.

“I felt this was a time we would need to improve, but I respect the club’s position. The club have been outstanding in supporting me. This time, I need to support them.

“It’s unfortunate. I don’t need to fight with anyone. I would have loved to improve the squad and there is time until the end of August if things change.”

Rodgers remains hopeful the club can fend off interest from rival clubs in key players Wesley Fofana, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans.

Newcastle have had a £40million offer for Maddison turned down while Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with Fofana and Tielemans respectively.

Rodgers added: “These players are not for sale. We need to move players out, but it’s not getting rid of everyone and certainly not our best assets.

“It’s something the club are very strong on. James and Wesley are training very well and working hard for our game on Sunday.”

