William Akio undergoes surgery as Ross County prepare to host Celtic By Press Association August 5, 2022, 4:57 pm Celtic travel to the Global Energy Stadium (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA) Ross County winger William Akio underwent surgery ahead of the visit of Celtic. Akio faces a spell on the sidelines after his knee operation. The South Sudan international sat out last weekend's defeat by Hearts. Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has been in rehab after sustaining a muscle strain against Aberdeen last weekend and will miss the trip to Dingwall. Defender Carl Starfelt is training and available after recovering from a hamstring problem, but boss Ange Postecoglou will pick his moment to reintroduce him to the team. Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi remains out with a leg gash.