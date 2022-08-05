William Akio undergoes surgery as Ross County prepare to host Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County winger William Akio underwent surgery ahead of the visit of Celtic.

Akio faces a spell on the sidelines after his knee operation.

The South Sudan international sat out last weekend’s defeat by Hearts.

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has been in rehab after sustaining a muscle strain against Aberdeen last weekend and will miss the trip to Dingwall.

Defender Carl Starfelt is training and available after recovering from a hamstring problem, but boss Ange Postecoglou will pick his moment to reintroduce him to the team.

Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi remains out with a leg gash.