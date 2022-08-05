Giovanni van Bronckhorst welcomes return of Alfredo Morelos for Kilmarnock clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst welcomes return of Alfredo Morelos for Kilmarnock clash

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 5:03 pm
Alfredo Morelos is set to make his Rangers return (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers fans are set to see Alfredo Morelos back in a blue jersey against Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Colombia forward has fully recovered from a thigh injury which has kept him out since March last season and which required surgery.

Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has included him in the Gers squad for the first home cinch Premiership match of the campaign.

Morelos missed the finale to last season, including the Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville and the Scottish Cup final win against Hearts at Hampden Park.

However, the Gers striker and fans favourite is ready to contribute again.

Van Bronckhorst told Rangers TV: “The biggest change will be that Alfredo will be in the squad.

“He has been training really hard the last weeks with the squad and we think he is ready to be in the squad for tomorrow and hopefully he can play some minutes as well.”

The Gers fans need some positive news following the 2-0 defeat by Union Saint-Gilloise in the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying match in Belgium on Tuesday night – and Van Bronckhorst knows it.

The former Gers player said: “The first emotion I had was disappointment.

“When I saw the game back and analysed it with the players, we all felt the same, disappointed in our performance and that desire and hunger to turn it around starts tomorrow with Kilmarnock.

“We have to improve against Kilmarnock, with our positions, our speed of play, our movement, runs, creating chances – those are the areas we have to improve tomorrow.”

Van Bronckhorst looks forward to seeing Killie boss Derek McInnes, a former Ibrox teammate at the end of last century.

The former Arsenal, Barcelona and Netherlands player said: “Derek McInnes is doing a lovely job at Kilmarnock.

“I know him personally, I played with him and it is always nice to see your ex-teammates go into management as well.

“He was a great midfield player, very comfortable on the ball and you always see a little bit of the manager’s style of play in his teams.

“He took Kilmarnock from the Championship to the Premiership so it was a great year for him.

“They started the league reasonably well last week with a draw against Dundee United so good to see him back.

“Kilmarnock can make it really difficult for us like all the teams in Scotland can but if we reach our levels and standards I expect, we should be fine.

“Every game at home game is exciting and we switch from European football to domestic football.

“We started the league well with a win against Livingston and we have another opportunity for three points tomorrow.”

