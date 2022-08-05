Jeriel Dorsett vows to make difference to Kilmarnock team after signing on loan By Press Association August 5, 2022, 5:04 pm Jeriel Dorsett has joined Kilmarnock on loan (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Jeriel Dorsett has vowed to make a difference to the Kilmarnock team after signing on loan from Reading. The 20-year-old defender joins on a season-long loan after playing 45 times in a temporary spell with Rochdale last term. Dorsett will go straight into Derek McInnes’ squad for Saturday’s cinch Premiership clash with Rangers. Dorsett told the Ayrshire club’s website: “I’m excited to be here, I can’t wait to get started. “I had a conversation with the gaffer on the phone and he was really keen to get me in, believing I can improve myself and help the team out which is all I want to do. “I see myself as a quick, strong player. I like to command things and enjoy the communication, I really don’t ever stop talking. “I think I can make a difference to the team and add some composure, hopefully I can prove that out on the pitch.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Alfredo Morelos returns to Rangers squad before Kilmarnock clash Oli Shaw keen for Kilmarnock to capitalise on Rangers’ defeat Steven Hammell set for further talks about Motherwell vacancy after Saints test Jack Ross turns Dundee United’s focus towards Livingston after AZ Alkmaar win