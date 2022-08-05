Cristiano Ronaldo could feature for Man Utd as Brighton visit Old Trafford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cristiano Ronaldo could feature for Man Utd as Brighton visit Old Trafford

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 5:29 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo could feature for Manchester United (Dave Thompson/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo could be involved in Manchester United’s Premier League opener against Brighton on Sunday.

The 37-year-old has only played 45 minutes of the Red Devils’ pre-season campaign and manager Erik ten Hag said “we will see Sunday” when asked if he could feature.

Anthony Martial is absent with a hamstring issue and Luke Shaw trained this week after missing last week’s friendly against Atletico Madrid through illness. Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen could make their debuts.

Levi Colwill could make his Brighton debut at Old Trafford.

The England Under-21 defender arrived on a season-long loan from Chelsea on Friday as Marc Cucurella completed a move in the opposite direction.

Kaoru Mitoma, Julio Enciso and Deniz Undav are also pushing for Albion debuts, while long-term absentee Jakub Moder (knee) is the only player unavailable to head coach Graham Potter.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Laird, Maguire, Martinez, Lindelof, Varane, Bailly, McTominay, Garner, Fred, Van de Beek, Eriksen, Chong, Garnacho, Diallo, Pellistri, Elanga, Rashford, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Scherpen, Steele, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Colwill, Van Hecke, March, Lamptey, Mac Allister, Alzate, Caicedo, Mwepu, Lallana, Sarmiento, Gross, Mitoma, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Undav, Enciso.

