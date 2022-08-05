Karlan Grant should shake off niggle before West Brom welcome Watford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Karlan Grant is expected to be fit when West Brom host Watford.

Grant is carrying a minor niggle but is expected to shake it off in time for Monday night.

Callum Robinson is back in training after a dead leg but the Hawthorns clash might come too soon.

Okay Yokuslu is in contention having impressed in training despite a lack of minutes since rejoining the Baggies.

Mario Gaspar could be handed a debut for Watford.

The Spanish defender is available for selection after signing as a free agent last week.

Midfielder Imran Louza is stepping up his recovery from a knee injury.

But boss Rob Edwards said there are no new injury worries in the squad.