Karlan Grant should shake off niggle before West Brom welcome Watford By Press Association August 5, 2022, 5:52 pm Karlan Grant should be fit to face Watford (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Karlan Grant is expected to be fit when West Brom host Watford. Grant is carrying a minor niggle but is expected to shake it off in time for Monday night. Callum Robinson is back in training after a dead leg but the Hawthorns clash might come too soon. Okay Yokuslu is in contention having impressed in training despite a lack of minutes since rejoining the Baggies. Mario Gaspar could be handed a debut for Watford. The Spanish defender is available for selection after signing as a free agent last week. Midfielder Imran Louza is stepping up his recovery from a knee injury. But boss Rob Edwards said there are no new injury worries in the squad. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal The runners and riders as 2022-23 Championship campaign gets under way