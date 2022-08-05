Jack Ross waits on Aziz Behich availability for Dundee United-Livingston clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Ross waits on Aziz Behich availability for Dundee United-Livingston clash

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 5:59 pm
Jack Ross led Dundee United to a famous victory over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee United manager Jack Ross is waiting to learn whether recently signed left-back Aziz Behich will be granted his work permit in time to feature in Sunday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Livingston.

The Tannadice boss is likely to make some changes to freshen his team up after their stunning Europa Conference League win over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Peter Pawlett (Achilles) is still out, but it remains to be seen if Scott McMann, who failed a fitness test before Thursday’s match, will be ready to feature.

Livingston will be without defender Tom Parkes, who recently learned that he is likely to be sidelined for the majority of the season.

The centre-back had knee surgery earlier this summer which was due to rule him out for six weeks, but it recently emerged that he needed a second operation and is facing around nine months out as a result.

Fellow defender Morgan Boyes is close to recovering from an ankle problem, but he will not be ready in time for Sunday.

