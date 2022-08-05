Malky Mackay: Ross County well-versed in methods despite summer changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay: Ross County well-versed in methods despite summer changes

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 7:09 pm
Malky Mackay has overseen a summer of changes at Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County are much-changed again this season, but manager Malky Mackay believes their methods are now second nature following his successful debut campaign.

Mackay has made 10 summer signings and six of them featured in their opening cinch Premiership defeat by Hearts.

The former Watford and Cardiff boss had brought in 12 new arrivals last summer, but County went on to finish in the top six after a difficult start and there were plenty of signs at Tynecastle that they could quickly find their feet this term.

Ahead of Saturday’s visit of Celtic, Mackay told County’s official website: “I think what I’ve tried to impart upon the team – the shape, the way I want to play, the patterns – are all into the football club now in terms of the players and the staff, a lot of the best practices we brought into the club are now just run of the mill.

“So that’s been good and we’re trying to improve things again and trying to push and make the club better, improve every aspect of the football club on and off the pitch.”

County beat East Fife 7-0 in their most recent home match in the Premier Sports Cup and they will be looking to give Celtic another tough game after holding Ange Postecoglou’s side until deep into stoppage time in their first Dingwall meeting last season.

Mackay said: “It’s great to come back to our home stadium, our own fans, that beautiful pitch there and obviously bringing the champions to town as well, the performance last week certainly helped us going into this game.

“They bring exactly the challenge that they brought last year, a style the manager has actually imparted on his team that won the title last year, so a terrific challenge for us, good players we’re playing against and it’ll be a tough day, but at the same time I think it’s a great experience and certainly you want to test yourself against the best.

“They’ll be bringing a terrific crowd with them as well, so the attendance in the stadium should be good, the atmosphere will be good, the pitch is excellent and hopefully we give ourselves a good account.”

