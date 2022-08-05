Norwich sign Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined Norwich on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old, who spent last season at Cheltenham, making 15 appearances for the Sky Bet League One side, teams up with former Villa boss Dean Smith.

“I worked with Dean when he was at Villa and saw what he did for my brother (Jacob), so hopefully he can do that for me,” said Ramsey after signing with the Canaries.

“What I want to show the fans is that I can do things other people can’t do, I can score goals and get assists – I just love creating goals.

“I’ve been to the training ground so many times and I know how nice it is around there. I’ve never played at Carrow Road before, but I can’t wait to play in front of the fans and show what I’m about.”

Smith added: “Aaron trained with the first team quite a lot when I was at Villa. He played during pre-season matches with us as well.

“He can score goals. He’s a young one who can come in and we can help develop. He’s got great hunger and an urgency to learn and get better.”

Norwich, who lost their opening match against Cardiff, host Wigan at Carrow Road on Saturday.