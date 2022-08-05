Trent Alexander-Arnold: Trophyless season would be massive failure for Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trent Alexander-Arnold: Trophyless season would be massive failure for Liverpool

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 9:03 pm
Trent Alexander-Arnold admits it will be a “massive failure” if Liverpool do not win a trophy this season (Nick Potts/PA)
Trent Alexander-Arnold admits it will be a “massive failure” if Liverpool do not win at least one trophy this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side narrowly missed out on an unprecedented quadruple in the last campaign, winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup but finishing a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League and losing 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Asked about his expectations for the 2022-23 season, Alexander-Arnold told Red Bull: “It’s hard to say because we just want to win everything really, as much as possible.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen (right) meets Trent Alexander-Arnold prior to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (Handout image)

“I think we’ve got the squad to be able to win whatever is achievable. Whether it’s all achievable or not I’m sure we’ll end up with trophies.

“I think that’s our expectation now. It’s not so much ‘Let’s just play well and hope for the best’. A season where we don’t get a trophy now is a massive failure.

“No matter how well we play, there has to be a level of expectation on us these days. We have to deliver trophies every single season, minimum one, no matter what it be, and then anything more than that is really, really good.

“I think that’s what the best teams have. If you look at the (Manchester) United teams that dominated over the years, they were like minimum one trophy per season and the best teams do that. That’s how you sustain success.

“We have the talent in the squad to be able to go out there and do it, so I think we’re past the days of, not being underdogs – because we like to think we respect every team we come up against – but there’s also that realisation that we’re an outstanding team, we’ve proved ourselves over the last five years or so.

“We’ve got the squad, we’ve got world-class players.

“If we can all stay fit then there’s no real limitation on what we can achieve.”

