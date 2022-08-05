Jos Buttler shines but Manchester Originals lose to Northern Superchargers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jos Buttler shines but Manchester Originals lose to Northern Superchargers

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 9:39 pm
Jos Buttler was in the runs for Manchester Originals but ended on the losing side (PA)
Jos Buttler’s measured 59 could not stop the Manchester Originals from slipping to an enthralling Hundred defeat in the cross-Pennine derby with Northern Superchargers at Emirates Old Trafford.

The England white-ball captain scored only his second half-century in 14 innings since replacing Eoin Morgan at the end of June, his top-score in a competitive 161 for four.

But that total was overhauled with six wickets and as many balls to spare thanks to opener Adam Lyth’s 51 off 30 balls and a crucial 33 from England star of the future Harry Brook, including two leg-side sixes.

Buttler worked the ball well in a 41-ball innings which showed flashes of brilliance in the opening game for the two rivals.

After being inserted, Buttler hit one of eight sixes in a Manchester innings which set off well, slowed and finished with a bang in no small part to fellow superstar Andre Russell’s unbeaten 29.

He hoisted the 50th ball of the innings over wide long on for six off international colleague Adil Rashid, although the leg-spinner would later get revenge.

Buttler shared 84 for the second wicket with Wayne Madsen, who displayed many of his skipper’s inventive qualities – the scoops, ramps and flicks – in 43 off 26 deliveries.

Buttler and Madsen shared 84 in 53 balls for the second wicket, advancing from 16 for one after David Willey’s early strike to get Salt caught at short cover.

Willey was the pick of the Superchargers bowlers with two for 24 from his 20 balls, ending Madsen’s stay when he miscued to cover, leaving the home side 100 for two after 64 balls.

From there, the Superchargers slowed the rate for a while. Rashid was excellent, going at only a run-a-ball and claiming the big wicket of Buttler, who was bowled having skipped down the pitch. That left the scoreboard reading 109 for three after 76.

England Practice Session – Emirates Old Trafford – Thursday July 21st
England’s Jos Buttler impressed at Emirates Old Trafford (PA)

However, the Originals ended with a bang. Russell and Paul Walter, the latter with 23 off 10, shared 44 in the last 20 balls, hitting three sixes apiece. But it proved not to be enough.

Like Buttler, Lyth only hit one six – pulled over long leg off Russell. But his innings felt more powerful.

His captain Faf du Plessis fell to a superb diving catch from Russell at mid-on off Fred Klaassen, leaving the Superchargers at 30 for one in 18 balls.

However, opener Lyth got the Superchargers ahead of the game. By the time he reached his half-century off 28 balls, the visitors were 85 for two at the halfway stage, needing 77 more. However, he fell two balls later, caught at deep cover off Russell.

Yorkshire Vikings v Worcestershire Rapids – Vitality Blast T20 – North Group – Clean Slate Headingley
Adam Lyth led the Northern Superchargers’ assault (PA)

The chase was very similar to the first innings in that a good start was made before the run-rate slowed. Like fellow leg-spinner Rashid, Matt Parkinson was outstanding, going at a run-a-ball and not conceding a boundary.

However, Willey hit two big sixes in 29, one straight off Russell into the press box window.

When Parkinson had him caught at deep midwicket, the Superchargers needed 35 off 19 – but Brook played a key hand, his couple of sixes matched by David Wiese, who hit the winning runs.

