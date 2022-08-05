Dipo Akinyemi at the double as Ayr come from behind to win at Queen’s Park By Press Association August 5, 2022, 9:53 pm General view of floodlights (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dipo Akinyemi scored an added-time penalty as Ayr came from two goals down to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory at Queen’s Park in the cinch Championship. The home side led 2-0 at the interval after Simon Murray scored with 18 minutes gone before Dom Thomas doubled their advantage 14 minutes later at Ochilview Park. However, Akinyemi netted moments after the restart, with Sean McGinty hauling the visitors level after he headed home from a corner with a dozen minutes remaining. Ayr were then awarded a penalty in stoppage time for a handball, with Akinyemi making no mistake from the spot to complete a superb comeback. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Two wins from two for Airdrieonians and Dunfermline Rayan Ait-Nouri’s own goal gives Leeds come-from-behind win over Wolves Caley Thistle and Arbroath fail to find breakthrough as Championship rivals share spoils Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds likens Queen’s Park to Raith Rovers after Championship point