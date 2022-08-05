David Moyes ‘surprised’ at Jesse Lingard decision to choose Forest over West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Moyes ‘surprised’ at Jesse Lingard decision to choose Forest over West Ham

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 10:32 pm
David Moyes wanted a reunion with Jesse Lingard (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
David Moyes wanted a reunion with Jesse Lingard (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

David Moyes admits he was surprised when Jesse Lingard chose Nottingham Forest over a return to West Ham.

Lingard, who was a free agent after leaving Manchester United, enjoyed a successful loan stint with the Hammers two seasons ago.

The 29-year-old scored nine goals in 16 matches to help fire West Ham into Europe, and also got back into the England squad.

After another season of bench-warming at United, Lingard was offered the chance to head back to the London Stadium to resurrect his career for a second time.

But instead he turned down European football with West Ham to join promoted Forest on a one-year contract.

“I was surprised, yeah,” said Hammers boss Moyes. “I thought Jesse in the end would come here and I’ve got to say the club made him a really good offer.

“You couldn’t turn around and say David Sullivan and the owners didn’t do everything they could to get him. They certainly did.

“I’ve got to say the club have tried to get lots of players but for different reasons we’ve not been able to get them.”

Moyes has spent almost £100million on Alphonse Areola, Gianluca Scamacca, Nayef Aguerd,  Flynn Downes and Maxwel Cornet, but he has still found the transfer market a frustrating place this summer

“If only you knew. It’s been incredible,” he added. “We’ve made bids for numerous, numerous players. Genuine bids and genuine money, and for different reasons we’ve not got them.

“They’ve not wanted to come to the club or we’ve not got the financial deal right or we’ve not been able to pay the player and the agent, so one way and another we’ve found it difficult to be competitive this summer.

“Hopefully come the end of the window we’ll have got ourselves in order.

“The difference is we’re trying to be in the top six rather than avoiding the bottom six. The level of player you’re looking to buy, what that costs, is harder to get.

“We’re looking at a much more expensive player, on bigger wages, coming from a higher level, so that’s what we’ve found difficult.”

