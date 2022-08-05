Wolves will only sell Adama Traore if price is right – Bruno Lage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wolves will only sell Adama Traore if price is right – Bruno Lage

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 10:34 pm
Wolves winger Adama Traore spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)
Wolves boss Bruno Lage has told rival clubs that winger Adama Traore will only be sold if the price is right.

Traore is expected to leave Molineux this summer after returning from his half-season loan spell at Barcelona, but Lage insists the Spaniard can still play a key role for his side.

Lage said: “I want to keep these players because they are special players and they give me different solutions.

“With five subs, everyone needs to feel important and involved because you’re going to have more space for everyone.

“But in the end we need to understand there is a price for every player and if the price comes in and is good for the player and good for the club, then it’s ok, we need to accept.

“But at the moment they are our players and for them to go, the other teams need to pay the money we think we need to buy two players because they are very important.”

Traore, unavailable for Saturday’s Premier League opener at Leeds due to a hamstring strain, has one year left on his contract at Molineux.

The 26-year-old turned down Wolves’ attempts to extend his deal at the end of last year before his loan move to Barca, who have not taken up their £29million option to sign him permanently.

Top-flight rivals West Ham and Everton have been linked with the player, who has impressed Lage with his professionalism since returning to the club.

Lage added: “I like him. What I want is to have solutions and for me to make the best decisions.

“I like his game. I like the way he works every day. He came (back) with a small problem from his holidays and he didn’t say anything and started working with the first team.

“First game, he scored and he didn’t feel anything and then when we tested him he had a little problem, so that’s why he stopped, but he started the pre-season very well.”

