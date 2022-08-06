On This Day in 2013 – British great Beth Tweddle announces gymnastics retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

On This Day in 2013 – British great Beth Tweddle announces gymnastics retirement

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 6:02 am
Beth Tweddle announced her retirement on this day in 2013 (Ian West/PA)
Beth Tweddle announced her retirement from competitive gymnastics on this day in 2013.

Tweddle revealed her decision a year to the day after winning Olympic bronze in the uneven bars and nine years after making her Games debut as a 19-year-old at Athens 2004.

She is regarded as one of Britain’s most successful gymnasts, with three world gold medals and six European titles to her name.

Speculation over Tweddle’s retirement came when she dismissed the possibility of competing at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and she finally announced her decision one year before the 2014 Commonwealth Games which took place in Glasgow.

Great Britain’s Beth Tweddle celebrates with her bronze medal after the women’s uneven bars final at London 2012
Great Britain’s Beth Tweddle celebrates with her bronze medal after the women’s uneven bars final at London 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The then 28-year-old followed several Olympians who called time on their sporting careers following the London Games, including cyclists Sir Chris Hoy and Victoria Pendleton and swimmer Rebecca Adlington.

Tweddle said: “Following the Olympics I’ve had a lot of projects on and recently I’ve had a bit more time to get back into the gym and decide whether I could put 100 per cent into it.

“I know now deep down that I can’t commit to the hours and training to remain at the very top.

“I don’t think my achievements will ever really sink in but, when I do look back, I can be very proud of what I’ve done and how I’ve done it.”

