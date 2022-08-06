Chris Cadden out to kick-start Lee Johnson era at Hibernian with derby win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Chris Cadden out to kick-start Lee Johnson era at Hibernian with derby win

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 10:31 am
Chris Cadden is relishing Sunday’s Edinburgh derby (Jane Barlow/PA)
Chris Cadden is relishing Sunday’s Edinburgh derby (Jane Barlow/PA)

Chris Cadden hopes Lee Johnson’s reign as Hibernian manager can catch fire with an Edinburgh derby victory over Hearts on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has loved working under the Englishman so far and reckons exciting times are ahead at Easter Road despite a shock Premier Sports Cup exit last month.

Cadden – who has just extended his contract until 2025 – feels a victory over Hearts would be the perfect way for Johnson’s new-look Hibees to signal their intent.

“We didn’t have the greatest of starts in the League Cup, but all in all I think it’s been good under the new manager,” he said. “He’s trying to get us a new style of play, drip-feeding us the way to play and everybody’s sort of settling and gelling together.

“We had a good win last weekend at St Johnstone but it will be massive for the group in general if we can get a result in the derby.

“The new manager’s been brilliant with me. My early impression is that I’m going to keep improving under him, which is huge for me and why I’ve committed my future here.

“He’s an experienced manager with a good knowledge of the game so I just want to learn as much as possible from him.”

Cadden explained that it was an easy decision to extend his contract as he has “loved” his time at Easter Road since joining from Columbus Crew in January 2021.

“There’s no place I’d rather be playing my football,” he said. “It feels like home to me now. I love being here.

“I’ve just sort of fallen in love with the place. To enjoy coming to your work every day is massive. Growing up I always wanted to play at a big club and feel that pressure. Obviously that comes with its downsides but the upsides outweigh that for me. I’m just loving being here.

“I’m 25 now, which isn’t that old. I’m probably still coming towards my peak. The squad here is young. We obviously have experienced boys like Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson but after that, I’m probably one of the older ones in this team.

“I probably need to step up and take more of a leadership role, but that’s something I’ll relish.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]