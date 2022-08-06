Jack Ross hails influence of veteran duo Steven Fletcher and Charlie Mulgrew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Ross hails influence of veteran duo Steven Fletcher and Charlie Mulgrew

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 10:33 am
Steven Fletcher, 35, has made a positive impact at United (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Steven Fletcher, 35, has made a positive impact at United (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jack Ross has heaped praise on veteran Dundee United duo Steven Fletcher and Charlie Mulgrew ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Livingston.

The former Scotland pair were influential in Thursday’s exhilarating 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie.

Recent signing Fletcher, 35, rolled back the years with a magnificent performance as the focal point in attack, and Ross is delighted to have acquired the ex-Hibernian, Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday player.

“The quality Steven has within his game is brilliant, that’s why he’s had the career he has had,” said the manager.

“We are still adjusting what we do within the game to have an understanding of what he brings because he holds the ball up well, he’s clever with lay-offs and flicks, so we need to get people round him all the time. We can’t have him isolated. I think we’ve done that well so far.

“His understanding of the game and even his off-the-ball stuff, how he presses, how he helps that organisation, he’s clever so he takes on information. He’ll be a brilliant signing for us. He’s had loads of big nights in his career, but he enjoyed Thursday. It was a big one for him.”

Ross is equally impressed by the qualities of 36-year-old former Celtic and Blackburn defender Mulgrew.

“Charlie, like Steven, is a top player,” he said. “I was helping him with his (coaching) licenses when I was doing some work over the last few months, so I know he’s got an interest in being a coach and a manager, and therefore the tactical side of the game.

“That’s great because he takes on the information and has conversations about it. He trains like a demon every day. He’s got really high levels and he helps bring that along within the group.

“It’s been a privilege to work with him so far. He’s had big nights in his career as well, but you could see the determination from him – he wanted that one on Thursday.”

