Thomas Frank does not believe Brentford will suffer from second-season syndrome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Thomas Frank does not believe Brentford will suffer from second-season syndrome

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 1:07 pm
Thomas Frank will oversee Brentford’s second season in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)
Thomas Frank will oversee Brentford’s second season in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

Thomas Frank does not believe Brentford will be struck down by second-season syndrome.

Brentford’s tally of 46 points last season was one more than the other two promoted teams – Watford (23) and Norwich (22) – combined as they finished a respectable 13th in their first Premier League campaign.

But in recent seasons, Huddersfield and Sheffield United have been relegated back to the Championship following impressive opening terms in the top flight.

Leeds only avoided the drop on the final day of last season having finished ninth on their top-flight comeback.

But speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Leicester – a club which stunned the sporting world by winning the Premier League in their second season back in the big time – Frank said: “In general, I don’t believe too much in second-season syndrome.

“It’s a narrative that’s been built. Our opponents on Sunday won the Premier League in their second season, so maybe that’s the one we should go for.

“Huddersfield’s underlying stats show that they were very lucky to stay in the league [in their first season], so I wasn’t surprised that they struggled the next year.

“We were not lucky to stay in the league last year, so there is a foundation we can build on.

“That can change with injuries and lack of form, but hopefully the things we do every day ensure that we’re in a constant fine place.”

The Bees will travel to the King Power Stadium to face a Leicester side who finished eighth last season, only narrowly missing out on a European spot.

But doubts remain over the futures of James Maddison and Youri Tielemans, while Kasper Schmeichel has joined Nice.

However, Frank believes Brendan Rodgers’ side have the firepower to fight at the top of the division.

He added: “Only Kasper Schmeichel has left the club. They still have Maddison, Tielemans, Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes – they are four top players in the Premier League, top players, and we need to be aware of them.

“They were unlucky with key injuries to Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana and Vardy last season. If they have a fit and available squad, they have a team that will push at the very top of the league.

“We’ll do our very best to win. We’ll fight, we’ll be aggressive and we’ll attack on Sunday, 100 per cent.”

Ben Mee is in line to make his Brentford debut as he joined on a two-year deal after his contract with Burnley expired.

Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos are both sidelined through injury, while Ethan Pinnock is out with a knee problem.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal