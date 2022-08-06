Joachim Andersen urges Palace to be more ruthless after defeat to Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joachim Andersen urges Palace to be more ruthless after defeat to Arsenal

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 2:49 pm
Joachim Andersen (left) demanded more after Palace lost their opening match to Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)
Joachim Andersen wants Crystal Palace to adopt a more ruthless mindset after his side lost Friday night’s Premier League curtain-raiser 2-0 to Arsenal.

The Eagles started on the back foot at Selhurst Park, regrouping toward the end of the first half but unable to convert what grew to a 56 per cent possession advantage into many meaningful chances.

The spark came too little too late for Andersen, who challenged his side to step up when they travel to Liverpool on August 15.

“It’s a little bit the same story as last season,” the centre-back told Palace TV. “We played well but we didn’t win.

“We need to be better in taking our chances. When we had good periods we missed a little bit of that killer instinct, in the last action, in our own box, in their box.”

Arsenal went ahead in the 20th minute through a well-worked corner that found its way to Gabriel Martinelli, who rose highest to score the first goal of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The three points were sealed for Arsenal when Bukayo Saka’s 85th-minute cross deflected off Marc Guehi’s head and in.

Andersen was frustrated by his own back line’s inability to prevent the opener from a Gunners side who finished level with Palace on both 10 shots and two on target.

“It [should not] be possible for us to concede the first goal,” he said. “It’s something we spoke a lot about in pre-season and we need to improve on that because it’s not good enough at this level.

“I think we were sleeping a little bit. It’s about marking your man. We need to be tougher, we need to be more aggressive in these situations. But I think we played a good game actually. The second half we did really well and had good moments, so I think it was a good start.”

Palace boss Patrick Vieira confirmed he will be looking to add to his squad before the transfer window closes on September 1.

He will have a bit more room in his budget after the club announced Christian Benteke’s move to the Wayne Rooney-managed MLS side DC United before kick-off on Friday.

Benteke posted a video tribute to his six years at Palace on Instagram with the caption: “I want to thank the @cpfc fans and everyone who has supported me during my decade in England. My time has come to an end but I’m excited to have signed a deal to join @dcunited. Time to start my next chapter.”

Vieira, when asked about the move, replied: “This is something that the player wanted to do. When players want to play, and you can’t guarantee them time or games, you have to let them go.”

