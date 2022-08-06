Dean Smith criticises ‘scandalous’ penalty decision as Norwich draw with Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dean Smith criticises ‘scandalous’ penalty decision as Norwich draw with Wigan

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 3:57 pm
Norwich manager Dean Smith was unhappy with a refereeing decision (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich manager Dean Smith was unhappy with a refereeing decision (Joe Giddens/PA)

Norwich manager Dean Smith felt referee Matthew Donohue missed a clear penalty and red card towards the end of his side’s frustrating 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw with Wigan at Carrow Road.

Max Aarons was taken out by a strong challenge from Tom Naylor as he went looking for his second goal of the game, having got the hosts back on level terms on the hour mark.

Naylor got the ball but Smith felt the challenge was overzealous and should been punished by the official.

“The referee was looking straight down the barrel of that one and the fact that he doesn’t see it worries me, ” said the City boss.

“To me it was a scandalous decision – the fact that Max has got a nasty gash on his shin tells you everything you need to know. It was a horrendous challenge.

“I’ll tell you something, you wouldn’t even have got away with something like that in my playing days when referees were a lot more lenient. You couldn’t go over the top like that. It should have been a red card and a penalty.”

Smith felt his side more than deserved to win the game, adding: “I think it’s one point gained for them and two points lost for us.

“We pegged them back for long periods and had the better chances. We had 22 attempts and gifted them their two chances by our mistakes. If we had played like that against Cardiff last week (when they lost 1-0) I think we would have won by three or four.

“For the first 30 minutes we were relentless and after dropping a bit at the end of the half we were back on it in the second. I can’t fault the application and attitude of the lads – they are gutted in the dressing room not to have taken all three points.”

Playing at home for the first time since last season’s dismal Premier League campaign, Norwich dominated for long periods but were unable to make their superiority county against plucky opponents.

They had created and wasted a number of opportunities before falling behind against the run of play.

Callum Lang was foiled by the onrushing Tim Krul when the Latics finally registered an effort on goal but they were celebrating on 29th minutes after James McClean converted Will Keane’s pass following a Ben Gibson mistake.

The Canaries pretty much dominated the rest of the game, but only had one goal to show for it as a well-worked move from the left saw the hosts switch the ball across the edge of the area before Milot Rashica slid in the overlapping Aarons for a smart finish.

Norwich piled on the pressure after that, with Teemu Pukki striking the underside of the crossbar, but could find no way past a disciplined visiting side.

Latics boss Leam Richardson was delighted to come away from Carrow Road with some reward for a hard-working display.

“The lads deserve all the credit after a really strong performance,” he said. “Everyone who came on the pitch today put in a really good shift and I would argue that it was a fair result in the end.

“For the first 15 minutes or so it was tough but once we got used to their shape and our distances I thought we grew into the game and I am disappointed we didn’t go in front before we got our goal.

“After that we had to work really hard as you expect coming to a place like this. They are top side, top four no doubt about it, and have some really good players but we stuck to our task.

“We have come a long way since being in administration and only having three players and we know it will be a big challenge this season. But it’s a challenge we are all up for.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal