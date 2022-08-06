Winning return to National League for York By Press Association August 6, 2022, 5:01 pm John Askey’s York City side started the season with a home win (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up York marked their return to the National League with a 2-0 victory over Woking at the LNER Community Stadium. John Askey’s York came close to opening the scoring in stunning fashion after 33 minutes when Luke James’ bicycle kick struck a post. The Minstermen only had to wait a further three minutes to take the lead, though, when Maz Kouhyar capitalised on a mistake to run through on goal and place his shot into the bottom corner. A short-corner routine led to York’s second after 56 minutes when the ball was worked to Michael Duckworth to fire into the bottom corner. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Scunthorpe make winning start in National League Macaulay Langstaff brace helps Notts County open campaign with Maidenhead win Highland League: Inverurie Locos thrash 10-man Rothes Highland League: Clachnacuddin pick up first win of the season at Huntly as Brechin beat 10-man Forres 1-0