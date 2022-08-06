Sam Szmodics scores debut goal as Blackburn sweep past Swansea to stay perfect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Szmodics scores debut goal as Blackburn sweep past Swansea to stay perfect

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 5:04 pm
Sam Szmodics scored a debut goal for Blackburn after leaving Peterborough this week (Martin Rickett/PA)
Blackburn got an immediate return from their new signing Sam Szmodics as he opened his account on his debut to set up a 3-0 win over Swansea at the Swansea.Com Stadium.

The 26-year-old played for Peterborough in their 1-0 win over Cheltenham in Sky Bet League One last weekend, but he then agreed a three-year deal with Rovers two days later and was given an early chance to shine by new boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.

There was no Joe Allen in the Swansea line-up as he was given more time to recover from the hamstring strain he picked up playing for Wales against Belgium in the Nations Cup.

He is set to bridge a 10-year gap since leaving his first club next week and make his 151st appearance since joining on a free transfer from Stoke in the summer.

Swansea boss Russell Martin made two changes from the team that had drawn 1-1 at Rotherham in the opening game of the season as he gave Olivier Ntcham and Ryan Manning their first starts.

The home side dominated possession, while Blackburn waited to pounce on the break. Solid at the back, they waited for their moment and it came when Jay Fulton lost the ball midway in his own half.

It was former Swan and Wales international midfielder Ryan Hedges who picked Fulton’s pocket as the home side once again attempted to play the ball around their back line.

Once he had possession, Hedges headed straight towards the Swansea goal before squaring to Szmodics, who made no mistake from the edge of the area as he picked his spot in the right corner of Andy Fisher’s home goal.

That goal dented the home side’s confidence and encouraged Rovers to press forward far more. Swansea opened the second half with three corners, and close-range efforts from Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi, but they never looked convincing.

Things went from bad to worse for Martin’s men when Ben Brereton Diaz outmuscled Joel Latibeaudiere as he raced onto another great ball into space by Hedges and ran 20 metres before chipping over the advancing Fisher for a second goal just before the hour mark.

As the home fans grew more and more frustrated their hopes of seeing at least one goal from their side were thwarted when Tayo Edun cleared off the line as substitute Matty Sorinola looked all set to open his account for his new club.

The final nail in the Swansea coffin was hammered home by Rovers skipper Lewis Travis as the visitors flooded forward in the 84th minute after once again stealing possession.

After carrying into the box, he gave Fisher no chance with a rocket that flew into the top left corner to leave Rovers sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table with two impressive wins from two games.

