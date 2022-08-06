Peterborough maintain perfect start with win over Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Peterborough maintain perfect start with win over Morecambe

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 5:07 pm
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann (Martin Rickett/PA)
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ben Thompson and Hector Kyprianou marked their full Peterborough debuts with goals in a 3-0 rout of Morecambe.

The Posh duo opened their accounts as Grant McCann’s men continued a perfect start to life back in Sky Bet League One.

The home side hit the front when Joe Ward’s 25-yard blast flummoxed Connor Ripley in the ninth minute before more convincing goalkeeping from Posh loanee Lucas Bergstrom preserved that advantage as he denied Cole Stockton.

Posh doubled their lead in the 43rd minute when Thompson struck with the aid of a deflection after Ripley kept out a fierce Jonson Clarke-Harris free-kick and a Jack Taylor follow up was blocked.

Clarke-Harris thought he had won a penalty 10 minutes into the second half after being tripped by Ripley, but a raised flag came to Morecambe’s rescue after referee Dean Whitestone initially pointed to the spot.

Ripley then made a fine save from Clarke-Harris before being beaten again in the 72nd minute when Kyprianou registered the first Football League goal of his career with a cool finish.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal