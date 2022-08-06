Wealdstone rally for thrilling win over Bromley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wealdstone rally for thrilling win over Bromley

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 5:10 pm
Olufela Olomola opened the scoring for Wealdstone (Mike Egerton/PA)
Olufela Olomola opened the scoring for Wealdstone (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jack Cook’s header saw Wealdstone respond effectively to Bromley’s attempted coup at Grosvenor Vale as they clinched a 3-2 Vanarama National League victory.

The Stones almost opened the scoring after three minutes as summer signing Olufela Olomola forced Reice Charles-Cook into a superb save.

Just after the quarter-hour mark, former Hartlepool striker Olomola did make the breakthrough by firing into an empty net amid a goalmouth scramble, but Bromley drew level in the 33rd minute as Omar Sowunmi nodded into the top corner. Michael Cheek then turned the game on its head by burying another Ravens header shortly before the break.

Olomola nearly equalised when play resumed, Charles-Cook again pulling off a fine stop, yet a better opportunity came when Rhys Browne was fouled in the box in the 64th minute.

Browne slotted the resulting penalty home and, with 14 minutes to go, Wealdstone reclaimed the lead as captain Cook headed in Max Kretzschmar’s cross for all three points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal