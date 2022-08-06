Wealdstone rally for thrilling win over Bromley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Cook’s header saw Wealdstone respond effectively to Bromley’s attempted coup at Grosvenor Vale as they clinched a 3-2 Vanarama National League victory.

The Stones almost opened the scoring after three minutes as summer signing Olufela Olomola forced Reice Charles-Cook into a superb save.

Just after the quarter-hour mark, former Hartlepool striker Olomola did make the breakthrough by firing into an empty net amid a goalmouth scramble, but Bromley drew level in the 33rd minute as Omar Sowunmi nodded into the top corner. Michael Cheek then turned the game on its head by burying another Ravens header shortly before the break.

Olomola nearly equalised when play resumed, Charles-Cook again pulling off a fine stop, yet a better opportunity came when Rhys Browne was fouled in the box in the 64th minute.

Browne slotted the resulting penalty home and, with 14 minutes to go, Wealdstone reclaimed the lead as captain Cook headed in Max Kretzschmar’s cross for all three points.