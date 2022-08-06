Bristol Rovers put four past Burton after early red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bristol Rovers put four past Burton after early red card

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 5:11 pm
Aaron Collins scored twice for Bristol Rovers (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bristol Rovers inflicted a 4-0 hammering on 10-man Burton, who saw Conor Shaughnessy red-carded inside the first minute.

The Albion defender was penalised for a foul on Aaron Collins just outside the box and referee Ross Joyce had no hesitation in producing the red card.

Rovers had never won at Burton in six previous attempts but promptly set about putting that right as Antony Evans swept home from the free-kick that followed Shaughnessy’s dismissal.

The former Everton midfielder then had time and space to pick out defender James Connolly at the back post to sweep home and have the visitors two up inside 12 minutes.

Albion had been three down at Wycombe in the season opener last season and this was worse as Collins fired in a quick-fire brace in four minutes before half-time, both times finding space on the left-hand side of the box to beat beleaguered keeper Ben Garratt.

John Marquis planted a header against the crossbar as the visitors went in search of a fifth in the second half, but they could not inflict any more damage on Albion.

