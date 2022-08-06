Substitute Joe Garner leaves it late to fire Fleetwood to first victory of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fleetwood grabbed their first victory of the Sky Bet League One season as substitute Joe Garner’s 88th-minute strike sealed a 2-1 win against Plymouth.

Garner had only been on the field for seven minutes when he slammed home a rebound from close range after goalkeeper Michael Cooper only parried Cian Hayes’ initial strike.

Fleetwood striker Ellis Harrison was denied early on as Cooper saved well from point-blank range.

Arygle went in front midway through the first half.

Ryan Hardie slotted home from the penalty spot after Toto Nsiala was penalised for tripping Bali Mumba.

Dan Batty levelled it up soon after when he drilled home an angled strike following Shaun Rooney’s neat pass.

Shortly before the break Plymouth skipper Joe Edwards headed narrowly wide.

Early in the second period, Fleetwood keeper Jay Lynch superbly kept out Mumba’s fierce shot.

Argyle then had luck on their side when Edwards volleyed Rooney’s sharp cross against his own post when attempting to clear.

Danny Mayor went close for Argyle, before Garner struck for Fleetwood late on to nick victory.