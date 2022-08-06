Substitute Joe Garner leaves it late to fire Fleetwood to first victory of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Substitute Joe Garner leaves it late to fire Fleetwood to first victory of season

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 5:12 pm
Joe Garner scored the winner from the bench (Martin Rickett/PA)
Joe Garner scored the winner from the bench (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fleetwood grabbed their first victory of the Sky Bet League One season as substitute Joe Garner’s 88th-minute strike sealed a 2-1 win against Plymouth.

Garner had only been on the field for seven minutes when he slammed home a rebound from close range after goalkeeper Michael Cooper only parried Cian Hayes’ initial strike.

Fleetwood striker Ellis Harrison was denied early on as Cooper saved well from point-blank range.

Arygle went in front midway through the first half.

Ryan Hardie slotted home from the penalty spot after Toto Nsiala was penalised for tripping Bali Mumba.

Dan Batty levelled it up soon after when he drilled home an angled strike following Shaun Rooney’s neat pass.

Shortly before the break Plymouth skipper Joe Edwards headed narrowly wide.

Early in the second period, Fleetwood keeper Jay Lynch superbly kept out Mumba’s fierce shot.

Argyle then had luck on their side when Edwards volleyed Rooney’s sharp cross against his own post when attempting to clear.

Danny Mayor went close for Argyle, before Garner struck for Fleetwood late on to nick victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal