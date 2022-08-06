Stevie May’s late goal earns St Johnstone points in dramatic win at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Stevie May’s late goal earns St Johnstone points in dramatic win at Motherwell

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 5:15 pm Updated: August 6, 2022, 5:49 pm
Stevie May’s late goal earned St Johnstone the win (Graeme Hart/PA)
Stevie May scored a dramatic winner deep into injury time as St Johnstone secured a 2-1 victory over Motherwell in an entertaining cinch Championship match at Fir Park.

Jamie Murphy gave the visitors the lead with a low strike in the first half, before Motherwell thought they had secured a hard-fought point as Sean Goss’ corner found its way into the net in the 90th minute, with Sondre Solholm wheeling away in celebration.

There was to be an even later twist, however, as May ran onto Ryan McGowan’s header to slide a cute finish beyond Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly and seal the points.

Motherwell interim boss Steven Hammell had made two changes from last weekend’s opening day win against St Mirren, with Stephen O’Donnell and Bevis Mugabi coming in for Jake Carroll and the suspended Ricki Lamie.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson chose to stick with largely the same side that began the season with a defeat against Hibs last time out, with Cammy MacPherson replacing the suspended Murray Davidson in the only swap.

Kevin van Veen had the first effort on goal in the third minute but his free-kick sailed harmlessly over the Saints crossbar.

MacPherson then had the first attempt for the visitors in the 11th minute, as he won the ball and drove forward but his low shot was well blocked.

St Johnstone had a great opportunity to take the lead in the 26th minute, as Theo Bair went through one on one with Kelly but the Motherwell goalkeeper saved easily.

They did not have to wait long for another chance, however, and two minutes later they broke the deadlock as Murphy latched onto a touch from Bair and expertly fired a crisp finish across Kelly and into the bottom corner.

The home side responded well though and they were inches away from a leveller in the 32nd minute as Connor Shields swivelled just outside the Saints box, but his effort came back off the left-hand post.

Paul McGinn then produced a goal-saving clearance to deny Andy Considine from three yards out before Van Veen shot over for the hosts with the last kick of the opening period.

Motherwell were much improved after the break and Shields came close again shortly after the hour mark, skewing a deflected effort narrowly over the bar when Adam Montgomery was caught napping at the far post.

St Johnstone remained a threat on the counter and only a crucial touch from Solholm prevented the away side from doubling their lead as Bair waited for a tap-in.

The home fans were left incensed with 10 minutes to go as Ross Tierney nipped in behind the Saints defence and went down under the challenge of McGowan but referee Willie Collum waved away the protests.

In a frantic period, Matthews then clawed away Goss’ awkward bouncing volley, before Joseph Efford went down under a challenge from the resulting corner, with Collum again unmoved.

The hosts kept coming and eventually their pressure told, with the ball trickling agonisingly over the Saints line from a deep inswinging Goss corner, with Solholm appearing to have got a touch on the way.

That looked to have been the game’s decisive moment, before May’s late show, as the Saints substitute latched onto McGowan’s header to slide a first-time finish past Kelly to seal the win and send the away supporters wild.

