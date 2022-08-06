Debut double from Ellis Simms gives Sunderland victory at Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Debut double from Ellis Simms gives Sunderland victory at Bristol City

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 5:16 pm
Ellis Simms scored twice for Sunderland at Bristol City (PA)
Everton loanee Ellis Simms marked his debut with two goals as Sunderland gained their first three-point haul since returning to the Sky Bet Championship with a 3-2 win at Bristol City.

The striker netted inside four minutes, firing low past Dan Bentley from 20 yards after Ross Stewart had won a tackle on the edge of the box.

City were level in the 10th minute, Andreas Weimann collecting a Zak Vyner pass inside the area and making space to turn and shoot home from a central position.

The hosts went in front six minutes after the break when Chris Martin bundled in a Weimann cross from the right.

However, Simms was on target again two minutes later, shooting low through Bentley’s legs from 10 yards, before Stewart headed the winner from Alex Pritchard’s 72nd minute cross to leave the home side with no points to show for their first two matches.

City lost midfielder Matty James to an injury in the warm-up. Han-Noah Massengo took his place, with Cameron Pring coming in on the bench, while Sunderland boss Alex Neil brought in Simms for Elliot Embleton, who was named among the substitutes.

A crowd of 24,543 witnessed a fast, open first half, with both teams looking dangerous going forward.

Having quickly equalised, City had a good chance to go in front in the 12th  minute when Jay Dasilva shot wide from an Alex Scott pass.

Sunderland had another narrow escape in the 32nd minute, with Jack Clarke clearing a Martin shot off the line after more good work from teenager Scott, playing just behind the strikers.

However, the visitors also threatened and Simms might have done better when volleying over just before the break, after finding space behind Vyner on the right of City’s back-three.

Sunderland finished the half strongly, Bentley reacting smartly to keep out Corry Evans’ well-struck volley from 25 yards after a corner had been headed clear.

The second period began like the first, with both sides finding the back of the net, with Simms second goal scored in front of the massed ranks of travelling fans.

Sunderland got on top and Bentley had to save and deny Simms a hat-trick when Clarke’s ghosted past Vyner to cross low from the left.

City boss Nigel Pearson reacted by sending on Timm Klose for the struggling Vyner and Kane Wilson for right wing-back Mark Sykes.

It made no difference as Stewart deservedly put the Black Cats in front. But it took a brilliant block by defender Dan Ballard to stop Scott levelling with 14  minutes remaining.

Klose shot over from distance and Martin fired wide from a Joe Williams cross as the visitors sought a leveller – but it was too little too late to make up for a fragile City defensive effort.

