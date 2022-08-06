Last-gasp Doncaster snatch victory against Sutton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Last-gasp Doncaster snatch victory against Sutton

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 5:25 pm
Kieran Agard snatched Doncaster victory (Steven Paston/PA)
Kieran Agard snatched Doncaster victory (Steven Paston/PA)

Two goals in added time from George Miller and Kieran Agard saw Doncaster complete a remarkable late turnaround for a 2-1 win over Sutton.

The visitors looked to be on course for the win after Donovan Wilson’s first-half strike gave them an advantage they defended comfortably.

But Miller flicked in a near-post header from a Tommy Rowe cross in the second minute of stoppage time to level.

And Agard completed the about-turn 90 seconds later. Miller headed on a ball over the top from captain Adam Clayton and Agard fired through the space for the winner.

The hosts had struggled for attacking spark until that stage, with their best efforts coming courtesy of powerful drives from Rowe, which Sutton goalkeeper Jack Rose dealt with relatively comfortably.

Wilson drilled into the top corner from 10 yards in the 16th minute after Louis John hit a post, sparking chaotic scenes in the Doncaster box.

Sutton’s physicality proved to be an issue for the home side, who defended nervously for long periods.

Visiting skipper Craig Eastmond twice went close to extending their advantage before the break when pouncing on loose balls in the Rovers box.

