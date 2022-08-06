Paul Hartley describes Hartlepool as ‘work in progress’ after Dons stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Hartley describes Hartlepool as ‘work in progress’ after Dons stalemate

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 5:33 pm
Paul Hartley has described Hartlepool as a ‘work in progress’ (Craig Watson/PA)
Paul Hartley was happy with his Hartlepool side, as they started to show their worth.

Pools were humbled 4-0 at Walsall on the opening day but recovered to record a first point of the season at home to AFC Wimbledon.

It is a new-look Pools side with 14 new signings arriving and more to come, and new manager Hartley said: “We were really good second half and if we keep performing like that and get a bit of luck we will be OK and we will win games.

“We were excellent at the back with a different shape and system and it’s a new team, a new back three, a new back five, and we felt it was important to keep a clean sheet.

“If you don’t win the game then don’t lose it.

“Our defending was good and the back three and wing-backs were good. We trained all week very well and if we keep working hard we will get results.

“We have signed a lot of players and sometimes in football you don’t get time and we have 14 additions with more to come.

“We are a work in progress. Keep working hard and on another day you can get a result.”

The first half was a tame affair with neither side stepping out of first gear.

The home side took control in the second period and Pools’ best moments came on the hour when Jake Hastie’s cross caused chaos, was cleared and from the corner, goalkeeper Nik Tzanev made two fine saves from close range.

Euan Murray almost won it at the death when his 25-yard shot crashed against the crossbar.

Visiting boss Johnnie Jackson, also appointed in the summer, was satisfied with a point.

After a solid opening-day win over Gillingham, he said: “I think it’s a decent point at a tough place to come to. Second half there was a moment when it could have gone their way, but we had better moments first half and with that in mind, I’m OK with it.

“In my previous experience I know how hard it is here. Overall, we probably didn’t do enough to win it.

“When the crowd got behind them – and they really do here – we had to defend and we defended situations really well and we have to do that away from home and dig in.

“It wasn’t vintage us and we had to dig in, but we are showing a lot of resilience defensively – two clean sheets back-to-back now.”

