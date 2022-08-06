Boreham Wood hang on to sink Southend despite double dismissal By Press Association August 6, 2022, 5:35 pm Boreham Wood won at Roots Hall (Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Boreham Wood survived a pair of second-half red cards to open their National League campaign with a 1-0 win at Southend. The Wood went ahead just short of the half-hour mark as two new signings combined, Danny Newton poking home after Dion Kelly-Evans had delivered a low cross having been released down the right wing. Callum Powell drew a save from Nathan Ashmore with a bending effort shortly after the hour, before Chris Wreh did likewise with a header soon after as Southend chased a leveller. The Wood were reduced to 10 men with 18 minutes to play when Lee Ndlovu was dismissed after catching Ollie Kensdale with an arm, and they lost Kelly-Evans at the end a late challenge on Tom Clifford. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Experienced striker Garry Wood ready to help Inverurie Locos slice gap at the top of Highland League Wood promotes Ken Gilmartin to top job after Robin Watson steps down as chief executive Grimsby secure place in National League play-offs with win over Boreham Wood