Barnet beat 10-man Halifax By Press Association August 6, 2022, 5:45 pm

Barnet got their Vanarama National League campaign off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory over Halifax. Ephron Mason-Clark put the Bees ahead early on, chipping Sam Johnson just 12 minutes into the first half. Things got worse for Halifax after the restart when debutant Jamie Stott was shown a red card in the 66th minute. The visitors did well to defend late into the second half but their disadvantage told in the 82nd minute, when Nicke Kabamba slotted home to seal the three points.