Swindon hold on for Salford draw after Harry McKirdy first-half dismissal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swindon rallied following the first-half dismissal of Harry McKirdy to claim their first point of the season with a 0-0 draw at home to Salford.

McKirdy felt he should have had a penalty after 25 minutes when Theo Vassell bundled him over in the box, but the referee waived away claims for a spot kick.

Conor McAleny nearly gave Salford the lead three minutes later when he shot just wide from a Callum Hendry cut back and then he failed to make contact with the ball after Luke Bolton picked him out just before the half-hour mark.

Salford were then given a further boost when McKirdy was sent off before half-time. The Swindon forward received a second booking for a strong challenge just inside the Salford half, having been booked for complaining to the referee earlier in the game.

Despite being a man down, Swindon almost took the lead through Jacob Wakeling in the 53rd minute when he flicked a Remeao Hutton cross just wide of the far post.

After an hour Town goalkeeper Sol Brynn made a wonderful save to deny Hendry after he met a cross with a volley as Swindon held on for a point.