Macaulay Langstaff brace helps Notts County open campaign with Maidenhead win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Summer signing Macaulay Langstaff scored twice as Notts County opened their Vanarama National League campaign with a 3-0 win over Maidenhead at Meadow Lane.

Langstaff, brought from Gateshead where he scored 32 goals last season, broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when he finished off a sweeping team move.

The 25-year-old forward grabbed his second just before half-time, slotting in a left-foot shot into the far corner.

Defender Joel Taylor made sure of the points when he crashed in a 25-yard effort on the hour after cutting in from the right.