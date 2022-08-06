Battling Luton frustrate Burnley at Turf Moor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Battling Luton frustrate Burnley at Turf Moor

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 5:52 pm
Burnley’s Josh Brownhill celebrates scoring his side’s equaliser.
Josh  Brownhill rescued a point for Burnley as they drew 1-1 against a battling Luton side at Turf Moor.

The Hatters took an early lead through Dan Potts and then hung on resolutely against a Clarets side that misfired for most of the afternoon.

Burnley had Brownhill to thank though as he scored early in the second half on an afternoon of frustration for the home side.

The Clarets have had a busy summer, recruiting 10 new faces while also letting 13 players leave Lancashire as Vincent Kompany continues to stamp his own mark on the club.

The former Manchester City captain received a healthy reception as he strode across Turf Moor before his first home Championship game in charge.

But the smile on his face did not last long as Luton took a shock fifth-minute lead.

After some patient build-up play, a ball into the box from Amari’i Bell was headed back across goal by Elijah Adebayo and when neither Charlie Taylor or Taylor Harwood-Bellis dealt with the bouncing ball, Potts clipped home.

After taking the lead, Luton prepared themselves for a Burnley onslaught and their defensive commitment was impressive as they kept the Clarets quiet.

With so many new faces, Burnley will take a while to gel and they just could not get going in front of a home crowd that grew increasingly frustrated and restless.

Indeed, the first half was an especially poor advert for the Championship as Burnley looked increasingly blunt going forward while Nathan Jones’ men rolled up their sleeves at the back.

After the break, Burnley immediately showed more potency and attacking desire and they were rewarded with a fine equaliser from Brownhill after 50 minutes.

Luton failed to clear a free-kick properly and when the ball fell to the midfielder on the edge of the area, he curled in a superb shot that left Ethan Horvath no chance.

The goal sparked Burnley into life as Ashley Barnes and new signing Manuel Benson both started to stretch Luton’s defence.

Ian Maatsen grew into the match for the home side and his work down the left after 65 minutes eventually saw Barnes clip just over the bar as the home side went looking for a winner.

The best opportunity to grab three points then fell to Benson with 15 minutes left when he blazed over the bar for Burnley from 12 yards out.

Luton looked increasingly ragged towards the end and Barnes missed another golden chance with 10 minutes remaining when he squirted a shot wide of the far post.

Burnley kept pressing, and finished as the stronger team, but Luton were not to be denied their point in the end.

