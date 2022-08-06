Bristol Rovers’ bright start delights Joey Barton in Burton triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bristol Rovers’ bright start delights Joey Barton in Burton triumph

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 5:59 pm
Joey Barton was pleased to see his side fly out of the blocks (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Joey Barton was pleased to see his side fly out of the blocks (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton was delighted with his side’s start as they romped to a 4-0 victory at 10-man Burton with all four goals coming in a breath-taking first half.

Burton saw Conor Shaughnessy red-carded inside the first minute for a foul on Aaron Collins and Rovers took full advantage, with Collins scoring twice after Antony Evans and James Connolly had found the net.

“We started the game with the correct intentions and obviously there is a major moment in the opening skirmishes,” said Barton.

“The sending-off leads to Evo scoring the free-kick and from there I thought we were excellent.

“We spoke to the lads about starting well and catching them cold and I thought we did that. Don’t wait for the first five or 10 minutes to get into the game, make sure we are out of the gate and all credit to the boys, they did that, scored the first goal and once we got the second goal, Aaron with his two finishes are real quality.

“I am just a bit disappointed that we didn’t add to the score in the second half because I thought we were capable and probably a bit guilty of spurning a couple of good opportunities.”

Collins recently signed a new deal with Rovers and Barton was delighted to see his man continue on the goal trail.

“It took Aaron a while to get going last season, but this season he has come back different,” added Barton.

“The first goal is a hell of a finish. He’ll be disappointed not to take home another match ball today.”

For a shell-shocked Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink it was a case of reflecting on worrying back-to-back defeats at the start of the season.

“When you get a red card that early, and in that manner, and then they score from that free-kick, it is going to be a difficult afternoon” he said.

“Nevertheless, I have played with 10 men before and still kept myself in the game and that is the disappointment about it. Our heads went down and we caved in and the first half was like last week, very disappointing but for different reasons.

“I don’t think that it was a red card. I have just seen it from the television and Conor touches the ball first and the boy dives. The referee is free-kick eager and he gives a red card. But then still we need to do better.”

Hasselbaink was frustrated with his defence and hinted at possible changes.

“It’s a mentality thing and we have got enough about us to not let our heads go down,” he said.

“It is embarrassing. It is not rocket science. I can’t keep on putting my hand above certain individuals. It is very disappointing to see.”

