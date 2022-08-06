Grimsby boss Paul Hurst: We were the better team and deserved to win the game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Hurst reckons his Grimsby side deserved to pick up all three points against Northampton after fighting back for a 1-1 draw.

Jordan Maguire-Drew was the Mariners hero as he netted a dramatic late equaliser only a minute after coming off the bench at Blundell Park.

Sam Hoskins was on target for Northampton and it looked as though his goal might be enough to spoil the party for Grimsby in their first home game since returning to the Football League.

Manager Hurst said: “I think the players deserved something from the game. My view is that I thought we were the better team and deserved to win the game.

“I wasn’t as happy with the reaction last week, albeit you’re not always going to be able to force that goal. It’s not always easy to go on and have the impact that you would like, but I think our subs did go on and helped lift the crowd to get our goal.

“Our first point is on the board. I’m pleased in one sense and frustrated in another. If they are a team that’s going to be up there, overall that result will bode well for us.”

Northampton boss Jon Brady said: “It was a tough battle but we will take the point overall as a positive. This is a tough place to come and too many of us were not at our best out there.

“What they did well was make it a different game to Colchester. They got in our faces and there was no time or space available. In those moments we need to use the ball better, we know what needs to be done.

“Even not at our best we found a way to get something out of the game and a point here is definitely a positive result.

“I don’t think that many teams will come here and win. It’s just a shame we didn’t hold on at the end.

“It was really positive from Kieron (Bowie) and what a finish from Sam (Hoskins) too. I was really pleased with that moment from those two players.”

Chances were few and far between throughout the 90 minutes, with Mitch Pinnock closest to finding an early opener with a right-footed drive.

Summer signing Brendan Kiernan tested Northampton goalkeeper Lee Burge with a volley after the restart and Kieran Green passed up a golden headed chance.

Grimsby might have been made to rue that moment when Hoskins slotted into the bottom corner after 74 minutes, but promotion-winner Maguire-Drew conjured up the leveller two minutes from time.