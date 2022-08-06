Altrincham fail to exploit man advantage in draw with Maidstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Altrincham could only share the points with Maidstone despite enjoying a man advantage for much of the second half of their 1-1 draw.

The hosts at Moss Lane got their Vanarama National League season off to a mortifying start when Liam Brockbank took an awkward deflection off a free-kick for an own goal in the fourth minute.

It looked likely to be the only strike for either side before the break until a last-ditch effort by Chris Conn-Clarke paid off in the first minute of stoppage time.

The Robins found themselves with the one-man advantage after Hady Ghandour was sent off for a foul on Aaron Bennett in the 61st minute, but even five minutes of stoppage time were not enough for them to find a winner.