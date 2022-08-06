Liam Manning frustrated with officials as MK Dons suffer defeat by Owls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Manning frustrated with officials as MK Dons suffer defeat by Owls

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 6:23 pm
Liam Manning was not impressed with the officials (Owen Humphreys/PA)
MK Dons manager Liam Manning was left frustrated by penalties given and not given as his side lost 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday to suffer a second straight defeat.

You would not blame Manning for being sick of the sight of Owls goalkeeper David Stockdale, who made several fine saves to follow up his heroics for Wycombe against the Dons in last season’s Sky Bet League One play-off semi-finals.

It was his defiance that allowed the visitors to hold on to the lead given to them by Josh Windass’ penalty and earn their first win of the campaign, following last week’s breathless draw with Portsmouth.

However, Manning was adamant the offence that led to referee Anthony Backhouse pointing to the spot was outside the area, while he was baffled why his side were not awarded a penalty of their own in stoppage time.

Manning said: “You see it back and it was at least half a yard out of the box, so for me it wasn’t actually that tight. It was quite obvious.

“Then we didn’t get one at the end, which watching that back could have been given as well.

“The centre-half gets across and puts two hands on the back (of Matthew Dennis) which apparently is not a foul.

“That was the biggest disappointment, I think, how the game was officiated.

“We had a meeting with the EFL in the summer around managing time-wasting et cetera with throw-ins, goal kicks, players going down.

“It took an eternity and he can keep blowing his whistle and telling them to hurry up, but it doesn’t actually have any effect, so I was really disappointed with the level of officials today.”

Although Wednesday started the brighter, it was MK Dons who had the game’s first big chance as Will Grigg intercepted a poor back pass only to be denied by the first of Stockdale’s saves.

The Owls were then awarded a penalty when Ethan Robson was judged to have fouled Windass in the area, with the forward then dusting himself down to score from the spot.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru then had a great chance to double the visitors’ lead when he shrugged off Daniel Oyegoke before charging into the area, but Jamie Cumming stood strong to save in the Dons goal.

The hosts posed a bigger threat after the break with Stockdale having to be on his toes to keep out efforts from Matt Smith and Dean Lewington in quick succession.

He then produced his best save of the lot by getting down low to his right to keep out Dan Kemp’s shot, as MK Dons’ wait for a first goal of the season went on.

Not surprisingly, Wednesday boss Darren Moore was full of praise for his goalkeeper’s display at Stadium MK.

Moore said: “When you look at some of the shots they had, they looked straight at him but that’s because his positional sense was good.

“The most pleasing one for me was the one that went clean through and even though the boy was under a bit of pressure from Ben (Heneghan), he got his shot off and then Stocky’s pulled that off.

“I’m really pleased for him to get a clean sheet as well, it will do him wonders.

“He was saying in there that that’s a start and we’ve shown that we can do it, and he’s right.

“As I said, he’ll take a lot of confidence from that, as we will do.

“In the second half, we dropped back and we allowed them a bit of possession and territory, which invited the pressure on.

“But I’m pleased they saw the game out, got the clean sheet and got the three points.”

