Tyler Goodrham’s winner was unbelievable moment, says Oxford boss Karl Robinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tyler Goodrham’s winner was unbelievable moment, says Oxford boss Karl Robinson

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 6:24 pm
Oxford United manager Karl Robinson (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Oxford United manager Karl Robinson (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Oxford boss Karl Robinson described teenager Tyler Goodrham’s spectacular winner as an “unbelievable moment” following his team’s dramatic 1-0 win over Cambridge at the Kassam Stadium.

Goodrham, 18, came off the bench in the 86th minute and broke the deadlock seven minutes later by cutting in from the left past three players, aided by a ricochet, and curling a stunning shot into the far top corner.

It was cruel on Cambridge, who had deserved at least a point, but the goal got Oxford off the mark with their first points of the Sky Bet League One season.

Robinson said: “It was an unbelievable moment from the kid. It was a big call to put on young Tyler, but he’s been training wonderfully well and we’ve seen those moments in training and what he can do.

“Throwing him on then, and replacing Matty Taylor with him shows the faith we have in him. He’s been training with the first team for six months now and has a lot of ability.

“It was a wonderful moment and he’s a lovely lad as well, always smiling.

“All my players apologised because in the first half we weren’t at it. In the second half I thought we were more dominant.

“We weren’t bad, we just weren’t our scintillating selves, but the important thing was that we didn’t concede, and when you can’t score, don’t concede.

“We defended very well at times. I’m so pleased for the players because the first win is always the hardest.

“When we weren’t good, we were patient. To win 1-0 at home is very pleasing, and we will improve, and we’ll bring in a centre forward too.”

Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner said: “We were definitely good value for at least a point.

“That’s 126 games I’ve been their coach and that’s the most unjust result in that time.

“We moved the ball brilliantly at times and we kept the home crowd very quiet, until that moment right at the end of stoppage time.

“I just don’t think we deserved to be on the losing side because we were very good. When the hurt of the defeat goes away, we’ll take a lot from the performance.”

Cambridge arrived later than planned at the Kassam Stadium because of queues on the M40, yet Bonner’s team did not seem to suffer.

“We had four hours on the bus, but the players dealt with it a lot better than I did,” he said. “Other than a few set-plays we didn’t have too much to defend.

“It was a brilliant finish from the 18-year-old. Yes there were a couple of ricochets but the lad must be buzzing with that goal.

“We created a few decent chances ourselves and perhaps should have been more clinical, but if we hit that level more often than not we’re going to have a decent season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal