Michael O’Neill pleased to see Stoke bounce back with win in first home game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Michael O’Neill pleased to see Stoke bounce back with win in first home game

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 6:25 pm
Michael O’Neill was pleased to see Stoke bounce back with a win (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Michael O’Neill was pleased to see Stoke bounce back with a win (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Michael O’Neill was pleased by his Stoke side’s reaction after a comfortable 2-0 victory versus Blackpool.

Despite suffering defeat on the opening weekend of the season, the Potters enjoyed a bright opening period.

New recruits Dwight Gayle and Josh Laurent both threatened, with the latter striking the crossbar.

And it was another new addition who handed Stoke the advantage when Arsenal loanee Harry Clarke nodded in a Josh Tymon cross.

Josh Bowler and Callum Connolly both came close to finding a leveller but any chances of a Tangerine comeback were extinguished when Jacob Brown netted late on.

“Our attitude to the game was good, we showed composure and played with purpose as well,” said O’Neill.

“We scored two excellent goals and we’re pleased as it’s a good reaction because we’re disappointed with the start that we had last weekend.

“The only way we can be a team that can aspire to challenge at the top end of the league is with good home form. If you can win half the games in the league, you’re going to be very close to promotion.

“Emotionally, you lose or draw games that potentially you shouldn’t but certainly your home form gives you consistency and today’s a step in the right direction.

“The crowd here in recent years, since they’ve come out of the Premier League, you hope that you can bounce straight back, and the club hasn’t been able to do that.

“I think it’s really important that you have a strong relationship between the supporters and the team.

“We have to build that and there’s a responsibility on us as a group of players and management to put a team on the pitch that the fans can relate to.

“Hopefully they saw a team today that is much more like the Stoke team they want to see going forward.”

The visitors, who began their campaign with victory over Reading on the opening weekend, could not build on their positive start.

Jerry Yates could not get enough conviction onto a glancing header while a lively Bowler saw a curling effort drop narrowly wide of the target.

Boss Michael Appleton was realistic in his appraisal of his team’s performance.

He said: “From a result point of view, we probably got what we deserved because of the performance from the first half.

“It was way away from what I’d expect from any team that I manage in terms of being passive, lacking aggression, being brave and getting on the ball.

“The second half gave me encouragement; I thought we were much braver and far more competitive.

“We were far more dangerous, and we looked like we could score goals and put the opposition under pressure.

“We got a decent response at half-time, but the damage had been done in the first half – it was just the mentality side of it.

“There were one or two players that weren’t able to switch themselves on at half-time. When you’re at it and mentally sharp and focused, you tend to be more clinical.

“A couple of lads looked a little lethargic and didn’t know if the game was too big for them. Seventy per cent of the team showed me that they can deal with that pressure in the second half.

“I come away knowing that we got what we deserved but actually there’s a little bit of light there with more than half the group.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal