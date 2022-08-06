Bonnyrigg Rose continue to blossom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Bonnyrigg Rose continue to blossom

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 6:33 pm
Bonnyrigg Rose are going well (PA)
Bonnyrigg Rose are going well (PA)

Bonnyrigg Rose continued their flying start to life in the Scottish Football League with a 3-0 win at East Fife.

The newcomers are top of cinch League Two after two games, scoring five goals without reply.

Neil Martyniuk’s penalty set them on their way at Bayview and Dean Brett quickly made it 2-0, which was how it remained at half-time.

Kevin Smith followed up his goal against Forfar last week with another just after the hour and the only black mark on an impressive performance was a late second booking for Callum Connolly.

Dumbarton also made it two wins from two thanks to Ryan Wallace’s late winner away to Albion Rovers.

Lewis Kidd had Albion in front in the first half but the lead lasted only seven minutes before Kyle Fleming was sent off and Stuart Carswell scored the resulting penalty.

Stirling came from 2-0 down at half-time to draw 2-2 with Elgin. Russell Dingwall and Kane Hester put the visitors seemingly in control only for Robert Thomson and Aaron Dunsmore to hit back after the interval. The visitors had Darryl McHardy sent off with 11 minutes remaining.

Forfar scored twice in six minutes up to the hour mark, through Craig Slater and then Andy Munro, to beat Stranraer 2-0.

Annan won 2-1 against Stenhousemuir, Steven Swinglehurst and Benjamin Luissint with the goals before Matt Yates pulled one back.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal