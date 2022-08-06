John Coleman praises Accrington’s character after beating 10-man Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

John Coleman praises Accrington’s character after beating 10-man Shrewsbury

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 6:35 pm
Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Accrington boss John Coleman praised the character of his battling side as they beat 10-man Shrewsbury 1-0 in Sky Bet League One.

Midfielder Tommy Leigh’s 77th-minute header proved the difference between the two sides as Stanley made their one-man advantage pay.

Tom Flanagan was sent off in the 57th minute for a second yellow card which ultimately cost the home side dear.

Moments earlier the defender had been cautioned by referee Andy Haines for a silly foul – and he then let his emotions get the better of him.

Mitch Clark then provided the cross for Leigh to win it for the visitors as they claimed their first win of the new season.

“It was a battling performance, it’s a great win,” said Coleman. “I thought we started really well, but then lost our way and got a bit sloppy.

“We invited them into the game. Our passing wasn’t good and that’s something which I was critical of last week. We need to iron that out.

“But the sending off was crucial. I’m not sure what happened to be honest, I’ve turned around to speak to our bench.

“Their guy ended up getting two yellows and ultimately a red, which gave us the upper hand.

“We scored a magnificent goal. That’s why Tommy’s called the ‘Blonde Bomber’. If he scores goals like that again the kid is certainly going to go places.

“Both sides huffed and puffed in the second half, but it’s taken that one moment of quality to decide it. That’s a good win for us, sometimes it’s the smallest margins.”

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill was left disillusioned with Flanagan’s sending off.

“There were missed chances from us,” said Cotterill. “But the sending off has cost us the game – on top of the missed chances we’ve had and when we were on top in the game.

“And I still don’t quite get the sending off, I don’t know how he [the referee] can come up with two yellow cards.

“Tom Flanagan definitely deserved a booking for turning their lad around, for sure, but I don’t see anything else.

“I don’t know how the referee can come up with two yellow cards in that short space of time.

“But you can’t afford to go down to 10 men in the 57th minute. We found it very difficult then to go and win the game.

“We were not good enough, that’s the bottom line of it. We’ve got to hit the target when we create those opportunities and be more ruthless.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal