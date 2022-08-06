Danny Cowley reveals stomach bug hit Portsmouth squad before draw with Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Danny Cowley reveals stomach bug hit Portsmouth squad before draw with Lincoln

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 6:47 pm
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley revealed a stomach bug had ripped through his squad before their 0-0 draw at home to former side Lincoln.

A dull game produced very little goalmouth excitement in front of a crowd of almost 18,000 at a sun-baked Fratton Park.

Cowley said: “The positives of the match was the attitude and application of the players.

“We’ve kept a clean sheet and I don’t think Lincoln had a shot on target. I thought they were a resilient side, a much-improved side.

“We weren’t able to find the balance today and were too direct. We are better than that.

“We had a number that didn’t train yesterday because of a stomach bug, and actually played a few of them today, which in hindsight we shouldn’t have.

“But they gave it their all. It was naturally frustrating, but we’re a new group, and we haven’t quite got the balance yet.

“We’ve brought Tom Lowery in, and he will excite the crowd. He has the ability technically to get on the ball and handle it very well. He is a very creative player and is a good addition to the team.”

Lincoln failed to manage a single shot on target and Pompey just four with Reeco Hackett having the best of those chances two minutes before half-time.

Hackett’s initial effort bounced off goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, but his follow-up shot under pressure was way over the crossbar.

The second half was even less eventful, although Pompey made four substitutions and Lincoln two.

It brought the game to life, but shots on target and goals failed to materialise, and the deadlock could still not be broken, despite eight minutes of added time.

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy said: “It was a great credit to the team and the staff today. I say that because a lot of things go on on the touchline which people don’t know about. Everybody has played their part today.

“It was a very mature performance. We were surprised at the eight added minutes. No one seemed to help us on that side of things today, but we all just get on with it, and we were aggressive until the final whistle.

“We didn’t get any rub of the green today, but the referees have a tough job. I thought Adam Jackson was outstanding when he came on.

“I say that because he hasn’t played any games, and he did himself justice. We’ve got a lot of new staff in, so we are all getting to know each other. But there is a real unity within the whole group.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal