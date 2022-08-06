FPL woe for Richards and Crouch – Saturday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 6.

Football

Micah Richards celebrated prematurely in fantasy football.

Dear @OfficialFPL please could you treble check who’s scored before tweeting. I’ve just done a massive knee slide celebrating Brenden Aaronson goal for it to be chalked off 😩😩😩 bruise for nothing!! 😡😡😡😡 — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) August 6, 2022

Sorry, Micah 😢 — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) August 6, 2022

But he was still doing better than Peter Crouch.

Schoolboy error missing the fantasy league deadline season ruined. Day 1 — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) August 6, 2022

And Japhet Tanganga.

I told @JTanganga99 to put me in his fantasy team but he didn’t have any belief in me. pic.twitter.com/2ZXNVHVnfQ — Eric Dier (@ericdier) August 6, 2022

Jamie Carragher bloody loves football.

Rio Ferdinand had an unusual request.

My guy wants me to sign a Liverpool shirt 🤯😱😂 It’s good to be back!! pic.twitter.com/1yynYC11lR — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 6, 2022

Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka were happy with Arsenal’s night’s work.

Starting off the right way ! 😤 pic.twitter.com/UBXn95cjPL — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) August 5, 2022

Everton’s thoughts were with Ben Godfrey.

We can confirm Ben Godfrey has suffered a lower leg injury and has been taken to hospital. We're all with you, @BenG0dfrey! 💙 pic.twitter.com/7gQ1VHQUEK — Everton (@Everton) August 6, 2022

England celebrated Jamaica Independence Day.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇯🇲 We are proud to celebrate Jamaica’s 60th Independence Day and the contribution the Jamaican community have had in shaping our national game. pic.twitter.com/4tfaF2kpfz — England (@England) August 6, 2022

Middlesbrough’s first half did not impress their former striker.

If Boro continue to perform like that the tele is going thru the window, and if I don't appear on Facebook live at 6 it's because I have followed it. — BERNIE SLAVEN (@bernieslaven) August 6, 2022

Cricket

What a performance.

Trent Bridge. Love it https://t.co/aHDFCnAbeT — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 6, 2022

Sam Billings wanted some advice.

Ps knew I should have put zinchenko in! 🙈 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) August 6, 2022

Pat Cummins was out in the fresh air.

Quiet weekend down at my happy place in the countryside 🍃 pic.twitter.com/zb9XmOZy5Y — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) August 6, 2022

Tennis

Genie Bouchard got closer.

Rugby union

Will Carling heaped praise on Australia captain Michael Hooper following his decision to withdraw from his side’s clash with Argentina.

Australian captain Michael Hooper heads home, not in the right mindset to put the team first & fulfill his role. Brave and honest man. Very few people can understand how incredible it is to capt your country, but also how draining. This honesty reflects a hugely impressive leader — Will Carling (@willcarling) August 6, 2022