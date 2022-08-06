Coventry’s opening home game postponed because of unsafe and unplayable pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Coventry’s opening home game postponed because of unsafe and unplayable pitch

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 7:05 pm
The venue had been used as a venue for the Commonwealth Games rugby sevens tournament as well as concerts (Mike Egerton/PA)
Coventry’s opening home Sky Bet Championship match against Rotherham on Sunday has been postponed after the pitch was deemed unsafe and unplayable.

The Coventry Building Society Arena, home to rugby club Wasps, had been used as a venue for the Commonwealth Games rugby sevens tournament as well as concerts.

Coventry confirmed all tickets purchased for Sunday’s game will be eligible for the re-arranged game and supporters would be kept updated with regard to whether the Carabao Cup fixture against Bristol City can go ahead as scheduled.

A club statement read: “Coventry City are extremely disappointed to confirm that Sunday’s game against Rotherham United has been postponed.

“Following an inspection by a senior match official on Saturday, the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena has been deemed unsafe and unplayable.

“This follows an inspection that took place on Friday by the EFL and a local referee, which was also attended by manager Mark Robins and Chief Executive Dave Boddy.

“We are very frustrated that the pitch at the arena is not up to standard, and share the huge disappointment that fans, players and staff will feel that our opening home game has been postponed under these circumstances.

Empty seats in the stands during the Rugby Sevens at Coventry Stadium
“Promised investment by the arena into a new pitch has unfortunately not materialised over the summer, which has been compounded by concerts on the pitch and then a huge amount of use at the Commonwealth Games last weekend.

“We appreciate the efforts in difficult circumstances that have been made by the grounds staff who work for the arena.”

Coventry chief executive Boddy added: “Last season the condition of the pitch was highlighted as a concern and we expected that this would be addressed by Wasps and the arena, who are responsible for the pitch, over the summer.

“Sadly this has not been the case, and this is the result of that, plus the large amount of use at the Commonwealth Games last week.

“I am seeking urgent talks with Stephen Vaughan, the chief executive at Wasps, and the arena over the condition of the pitch, and expect immediate and significant improvements to be made to make the pitch playable as soon as possible.”

