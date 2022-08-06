Michael Flynn condemns ‘absolutely disgusting’ abuse on Newport return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Flynn condemns ‘absolutely disgusting’ abuse on Newport return

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 7:11 pm Updated: August 6, 2022, 8:49 pm
Former Newport manager Michael Flynn was making his return to Rodney Parade (Alex Pantling/PA)
Former Newport manager Michael Flynn alleged that home fans threw stones at him and insulted his wife as his Walsall team claimed a 1-0 win at Rodney Parade.

A Mickey Demetriou own goal midway through the second half was enough to give the Saddlers all three points and maintain their 100 per cent start to the season.

But Flynn’s return to south Wales, where he was in charge for four-and-a-half years and led the club to two play-off finals, was marred by the actions of a small section of the home support.

The 41-year-old was given a rousing reception as he took his place on the touchline before the match, but things turned ugly during an at-times bad-tempered match, which ended with Walsall reduced to 10 men when Taylor Allen received a second yellow card after 85 minutes.

“It was a bit of a surreal feeling afterwards because I’ve never ever wanted Newport to lose,” said Newport-born Flynn.

“But some of the comments (from the fans) behind me, calling my wife all sorts, were absolutely disgusting, so it probably makes it easier to accept the win. It makes the win all the sweeter, if I’m honest.

“They’ve got short memories; what me and Hats (assistant manager Wayne Hatswell) have done (here) was phenomenal. I left on good terms and I have nothing but respect for the football club.

“It’s only a small few. The rest of the fans were respectful and gave me a lovely ovation from near enough every side of the ground. That was special – something that I’ll never forget.

“But people think they can say what they want and it’s upsetting. They crossed the line and it’s a shame.

“And it wasn’t just insults, stones were getting thrown by the supporters behind (the dugout).

“I can take abuse towards me but when they start bringing my wife into it and throwing stones, it’s not good.

“I’m not going to make a complaint, I don’t want Newport to get in trouble.

“I’d probably just say have a look at the CCTV and ban the clown who did it – simple.”

Newport said in a club statement they were aware of Flynn’s comments and would be “conducting an internal investigation alongside Rodney Parade and will act accordingly based upon the conclusion of the investigation”.

Regarding the game, Flynn felt Newport did not deserve to lose.

He said: “I think the best team lost, if I’m totally honest. They were very good today, they were better than us. We were solid, we stuck to our guns.

“They can feel hard done by today, because I genuinely think Newport were the better team but my team were absolutely tremendous defensively.

“They’ve lost six in a row at home now, which is obviously not great, but if they play like that every week then Newport will be fine.

“I love this club, I love Newport County. I’ll give my all for Walsall, but it’s professional, nothing personal, which is why it was a little bit upsetting that some fans thought they had to get personal.

“This is a club that will always be in my heart and I’m not going to let one or two idiots spoil my feelings for this football club.

Newport manager James Rowberry was frustrated to come away with nothing after his side dominated the first half, with Aaron Wildig having a goal disallowed, Declan Drysdale heading against the post and Offrande Zanzala seeing a shot cleared off the line by Peter Clarke.

“I would be worried if we hadn’t had the chances, we are still in the process of building something and it was six home debuts plus two off the bench,” said the Exiles boss.

“But I am just bitterly disappointed – that one hurts.

“I am bamboozled that we have not got something from that game.”

