Daniel Goodfellow leads all-English podium in men’s 3m springboard By Press Association August 6, 2022, 7:29 pm England’s Daniel Goodfellow grabbed gold in the 3m men’s springboard final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Daniel Goodfellow took gold as England secured a one-two-three in the men’s 3m springboard final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Cambridge-born Goodfellow triumphed with a score of 484.45, as Jack Laugher’s bid for a third gold of the Games fell away after he led at the halfway stage but had to settle for bronze. The Harrogate-born star, who claimed an Olympic silver in this event at Rio in 2016, had triumphed earlier in the week in the 1m springboard and the 3m springboard synchro. GET IN!Dan G̶o̶o̶d̶f̶e̶l̶l̶o̶w̶ Dan Greatdiver#BringItHome | #Birmingham2022pic.twitter.com/XxywLw5KfH— Team England (@TeamEngland) August 6, 2022 But he created a lot of splash on his fifth dive, a forward four-and-a-half somersaults tuck, scoring just 53.2 in an overall score of 462.3. Sheffield’s Jordan Houlden took silver. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Jack Laugher bounces back from nightmare opener to complete all-English podium Northern Ireland clinch lawn bowls gold by thrashing India in men’s fours final Geraint Thomas expects ‘war of attrition’ in Commonwealth Games men’s road race Jack Laugher felt ‘loads of pressure’ before winning latest Commonwealth crown