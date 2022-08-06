Second medal for Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix with silver alongside Eden Cheng

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Second medal for Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix with silver alongside Eden Cheng

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 8:29 pm
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, left, and Eden Cheng on their way to a silver medal (David Davies/PA)
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix secured her second medal of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday night in the women’s 10m synchro platform competition.

The 17-year-old secured top spot on the podium with victory in the individual women’s 10m platform on Thursday and claimed silver alongside Eden Cheng in the synchronised event.

Spendolini-Sirieix is the daughter of First Dates star Fred Sirieix, who was also at the Aquatics Centre in Sandwell earlier in the week to witness her winning gold.

Sirieix said he is taking his daughter to New York next month in what can now be a celebration for her 18th birthday and her Commonwealth Games success.

Spendolini-Sirieix and Cheng saved their best to last, scoring 76.80 on their final dive with a back two and a half somersaults one and a half twists pike.

Their overall score was 298.86, trailing Australia’s Charli Petrov and Melissa Wu in top spot with 306.

Robyn Birch and Emily Martin took bronze for England with a score of 287.88.

