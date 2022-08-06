Local boy Lewis Williams one win away from Commonwealth gold in Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Local boy Lewis Williams one win away from Commonwealth gold in Birmingham

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 8:41 pm
Lewis Williams has the chance to go for gold in Sunday’s heavyweight boxing bout against Samoa’s Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali (Peter Byrne/PA)
England’s Lewis Williams is raring to go as his chance of securing a Commonwealth gold medal on home turf is now “within touching distance”.

The 23-year-old won his heavyweight semi-final against Australia’s Edgardo Coumi by unanimous decision on Saturday.

Local boy Williams, who hails from the nearby town of Leamington Spa, will face Samoa’s Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali for gold on Sunday.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Nine
Williams (Red) beat Coumi (Blue) on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said: “My target has been there for a long time and it feels so close. Now it is within touching distance.

“Everything went according to the game plan, against a very good boxer. I thought I won every round and the judges gave it to me.

“I will celebrate afterwards and it will all sink in. But for now I have a job to do.”

Team England have plenty of chances to win boxing gold on Sunday, with the likes of Kiaran MacDonald and Gemma Richardson all progressing through to their finals.

Wales also have some good opportunities for gold on Sunday, when Rosie Eccles will clash with Kaye Frances Scott of New Zealand after beating Northern Ireland’s Eireann Nugent by unanimous decision on Saturday.

The 26-year-old will be looking to improve on the silver medal she won on the Gold Coast in 2018 and is confident going into the final.

She said: “It was a clear win and I am not done yet. There is still potentially nine minutes to go in the final before I can get my hands on the gold medal.

“Another day comes and another fight. It is day after day and relentless but that’s what we are here for, to fight every day and keep winning.

“I’ll be very confident going to the final. At my best I know I will win this and that’s what I have to concentrate on.”

